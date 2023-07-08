Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Josh Donaldson and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Drew Smyly and the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Donaldson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Cubs Player Props
|Yankees vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Cubs
|Yankees vs Cubs Odds
|Yankees vs Cubs Prediction
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is hitting .140 with a double, nine home runs and nine walks.
- Donaldson has gotten a hit in 10 of 30 games this year (33.3%), with at least two hits on three occasions (10.0%).
- In 26.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 8.7% of his trips to the plate.
- Donaldson has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this year (36.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.105
|AVG
|.194
|.203
|OBP
|.225
|.316
|SLG
|.639
|4
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|5
|4
|RBI
|10
|17/7
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 83 home runs (one per game), the fewest in baseball.
- The Cubs will send Smyly (7-5) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 44th in ERA (4.30), 46th in WHIP (1.300), and 48th in K/9 (7.6).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.