On Saturday, Justin Turner (hitting .350 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Fenway Park

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NESN

NESN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner has an OPS of .820, fueled by an OBP of .359 and a team-best slugging percentage of .462 this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 18th in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Turner will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 during his last games.

Turner has gotten at least one hit in 69.4% of his games this season (59 of 85), with at least two hits 31 times (36.5%).

In 12 games this year, he has hit a long ball (14.1%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

Turner has picked up an RBI in 41.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 12.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41 of 85 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .313 AVG .255 .365 OBP .351 .467 SLG .455 16 XBH 15 6 HR 7 30 RBI 21 29/13 K/BB 31/20 1 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings