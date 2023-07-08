Katie Boulter vs. Elena Rybakina: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Round of 32 at Wimbledon is set for Saturday, with Elena Rybakina, the No. 3-ranked player, going up against Katie Boulter, the No. 89-ranked player.
Tune in to ESPN to watch Boulter and Rybakina hit the court.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Katie Boulter vs. Elena Rybakina Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Boulter vs. Rybakina Matchup Info
- By defeating No. 99-ranked Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday, Boulter advanced to the Round of 32.
- In her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Boulter fell in the round of 32 to No. 30-ranked Petra Martic, 4-6, 5-7 on June 27.
- Rybakina came out on top 6-2, 7-6 against Alize Cornet in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- In the round of 16 of her last tournament (Bett1open) on June 21, Rybakina was defeated by No. 23-ranked Donna Vekic 7-6, 3-6, 4-6.
- Boulter and Rybakina haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.
Boulter vs. Rybakina Odds and Probabilities
|Katie Boulter
|Elena Rybakina
|+400
|Odds to Win Match
|-650
|+8000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+450
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|86.7%
|1.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|18.2%
|39.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.