The Round of 32 at Wimbledon is set for Saturday, with Elena Rybakina, the No. 3-ranked player, going up against Katie Boulter, the No. 89-ranked player.

Katie Boulter vs. Elena Rybakina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Boulter vs. Rybakina Matchup Info

By defeating No. 99-ranked Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday, Boulter advanced to the Round of 32.

In her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne, Boulter fell in the round of 32 to No. 30-ranked Petra Martic, 4-6, 5-7 on June 27.

Rybakina came out on top 6-2, 7-6 against Alize Cornet in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In the round of 16 of her last tournament (Bett1open) on June 21, Rybakina was defeated by No. 23-ranked Donna Vekic 7-6, 3-6, 4-6.

Boulter and Rybakina haven't squared off against each other in the last five years.

Boulter vs. Rybakina Odds and Probabilities

Katie Boulter Elena Rybakina +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +450 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 39.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.6

