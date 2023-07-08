Katie Boulter vs. Elena Rybakina: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Wimbledon
In the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on Saturday, Elena Rybakina (ranked No. 3) takes on Katie Boulter (No. 89).
Rybakina carries -550 odds to win against Boulter (+375).
Katie Boulter vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information
- Tournament: Wimbledon
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
- Court Surface: Grass
Katie Boulter vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has an 84.6% chance to win.
|Katie Boulter
|Elena Rybakina
|+375
|Odds to Win Match
|-550
|+8000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+450
|21.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|84.6%
|1.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|18.2%
|39.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.3
Katie Boulter vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights
- By beating No. 99-ranked Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday, Boulter advanced to the Round of 32.
- Rybakina came out on top 6-2, 7-6 against Alize Cornet in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- Through 24 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Boulter has played 23.2 games per match and won 53.5% of them.
- Boulter has played seven matches on grass over the past year, and 20.6 games per match.
- In her 58 matches in the past year across all court types, Rybakina is averaging 21.2 games per match while winning 56.1% of those games.
- On grass surfaces, Rybakina has played six matches and averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set.
- Boulter and Rybakina have not played each other since 2015.
