In the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on Saturday, Elena Rybakina (ranked No. 3) takes on Katie Boulter (No. 89).

Rybakina carries -550 odds to win against Boulter (+375).

Katie Boulter vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Katie Boulter vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has an 84.6% chance to win.

Katie Boulter Elena Rybakina +375 Odds to Win Match -550 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +450 21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2% 39.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.3

Katie Boulter vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

By beating No. 99-ranked Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday, Boulter advanced to the Round of 32.

Rybakina came out on top 6-2, 7-6 against Alize Cornet in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Through 24 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Boulter has played 23.2 games per match and won 53.5% of them.

Boulter has played seven matches on grass over the past year, and 20.6 games per match.

In her 58 matches in the past year across all court types, Rybakina is averaging 21.2 games per match while winning 56.1% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Rybakina has played six matches and averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Boulter and Rybakina have not played each other since 2015.

