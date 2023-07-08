In the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on Saturday, Elena Rybakina (ranked No. 3) takes on Katie Boulter (No. 89).

Rybakina carries -550 odds to win against Boulter (+375).

Katie Boulter vs. Elena Rybakina Match Information

  • Tournament: Wimbledon
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Saturday, July 8
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground
  • Court Surface: Grass

Katie Boulter vs. Elena Rybakina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has an 84.6% chance to win.

Katie Boulter Elena Rybakina
+375 Odds to Win Match -550
+8000 Odds to Win Tournament +450
21.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 84.6%
1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 18.2%
39.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.3

Katie Boulter vs. Elena Rybakina Trends and Insights

  • By beating No. 99-ranked Viktoriya Tomova 6-0, 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday, Boulter advanced to the Round of 32.
  • Rybakina came out on top 6-2, 7-6 against Alize Cornet in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
  • Through 24 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Boulter has played 23.2 games per match and won 53.5% of them.
  • Boulter has played seven matches on grass over the past year, and 20.6 games per match.
  • In her 58 matches in the past year across all court types, Rybakina is averaging 21.2 games per match while winning 56.1% of those games.
  • On grass surfaces, Rybakina has played six matches and averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.3 games per set.
  • Boulter and Rybakina have not played each other since 2015.

