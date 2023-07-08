Laslo Djere vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
In Saturday's Round of 32 of Wimbledon, Laslo Djere, the No. 60-ranked player, will compete against Stefanos Tsitsipas (ranked No. 5).
ESPN will air this Djere versus Tsitsipas match.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Laslo Djere vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Djere vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Djere advanced past No. 36-ranked Ben Shelton, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.
- In his previous tournament (Terra Wortmann Open), Djere lost to Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 on June 21, in the round of 16.
- Tsitsipas won 7-6, 6-7, 4-6, 7-6, 4-6 against Andy Murray in the Round of 64 on Thursday.
- In Mallorca Championships, Tsitsipas' most recent tournament, he squared off against No. 48-ranked Yannick Hanfmann in the round of 16 on June 28 and was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 2-6.
- In two head-to-head matches, Tsitsipas has beaten Djere two times, while Djere has won zero matches. Tsitsipas took home the win in their last meeting 7-5, 7-6 in the Round of 16 of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on April 14, 2022.
- Tsitsipas and Djere have squared off in four total sets, with Tsitsipas winning four sets and Djere coming out on top in zero of them.
- Tsitsipas has gotten the better of Djere in 51 total games between them, claiming 28 games (54.9%) against Djere's 23.
Djere vs. Tsitsipas Odds and Probabilities
|Laslo Djere
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|+400
|Odds to Win Match
|-650
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+2000
|20.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|86.7%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|4.8%
|39
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|61
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.