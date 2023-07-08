In Saturday's Round of 32 of Wimbledon, Laslo Djere, the No. 60-ranked player, will compete against Stefanos Tsitsipas (ranked No. 5).

ESPN will air this Djere versus Tsitsipas match.

Laslo Djere vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Djere vs. Tsitsipas Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Djere advanced past No. 36-ranked Ben Shelton, 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

In his previous tournament (Terra Wortmann Open), Djere lost to Daniil Medvedev 3-6, 7-6, 3-6 on June 21, in the round of 16.

Tsitsipas won 7-6, 6-7, 4-6, 7-6, 4-6 against Andy Murray in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

In Mallorca Championships, Tsitsipas' most recent tournament, he squared off against No. 48-ranked Yannick Hanfmann in the round of 16 on June 28 and was defeated 4-6, 6-3, 2-6.

In two head-to-head matches, Tsitsipas has beaten Djere two times, while Djere has won zero matches. Tsitsipas took home the win in their last meeting 7-5, 7-6 in the Round of 16 of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on April 14, 2022.

Tsitsipas and Djere have squared off in four total sets, with Tsitsipas winning four sets and Djere coming out on top in zero of them.

Tsitsipas has gotten the better of Djere in 51 total games between them, claiming 28 games (54.9%) against Djere's 23.

Djere vs. Tsitsipas Odds and Probabilities

Laslo Djere Stefanos Tsitsipas +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 39 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61

