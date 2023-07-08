No. 60-ranked Laslo Djere will take on No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in Wimbledon Round of 32 on Saturday, July 8.

Compared to the underdog Djere (+400), Tsitsipas is the favorite (-650) to get to the Round of 16.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Laslo Djere vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Laslo Djere vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Stefanos Tsitsipas has an 86.7% chance to win.

Laslo Djere Stefanos Tsitsipas +400 Odds to Win Match -650 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +2000 20.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 86.7% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.8% 39 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 61

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Laslo Djere vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Thursday, Djere took down Ben Shelton 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-3.

Tsitsipas was victorious 7-6, 6-7, 4-6, 7-6, 4-6 versus Andy Murray in the Round of 64 on Thursday.

Djere has played 25.4 games per match (39.2 in best-of-five matches) in his 57 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Djere has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 32.0 games per match (46.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 51.0% of games.

Tsitsipas is averaging 25.1 games per match (33.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 61 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 54.4% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Tsitsipas has played four matches and averaged 30.3 games per match and 11.0 games per set.

Tsitsipas has taken down Djere two times in two meetings. Tsitsipas took their most recent match 7-5, 7-6 in the Round of 16 of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters on April 14, 2022.

Tsitsipas and Djere have matched up in four sets against each other, with Tsitsipas capturing four of them.

Tsitsipas and Djere have squared off in 51 total games, with Tsitsipas taking 28 and Djere securing 23.

Djere and Tsitsipas have squared off two times, averaging 25.5 games and two sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.