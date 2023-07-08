Two of the WNBA's best scorers take the court -- Breanna Stewart (second, 23.3 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 25.6) -- when the New York Liberty (12-4) host the Seattle Storm (4-13) on Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN.

The game has no line set.

Rep your team with officially licensed Liberty gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Liberty or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Liberty vs. Storm Score Prediction

Prediction: Storm 82 Liberty 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Liberty vs. Storm

Computer Predicted Spread: Seattle (-1.7) Computer Predicted Total: 162.6

Liberty vs. Storm Spread & Total Insights

New York has seven wins in 15 games against the spread this year.

New York has seen nine of its 15 games go over the point total.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Liberty Performance Insights

The Liberty sport a top-five offense this season, ranking second-best in the league with 87.8 points per game. At the other end, they rank fourth with 81.2 points allowed per contest.

New York is thriving in terms of rebounding, as it ranks second-best in the league in boards (36.6 per game) and third-best in rebounds allowed (33.3 per contest).

The Liberty rank second-worst in the WNBA with 12.4 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they are averaging 14.1 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

The Liberty have been thriving when it comes to three-point shooting this season, ranking best in the WNBA in three-pointers per game (10.2) and best in three-point percentage (38.1%).

The Liberty, who rank eighth in the league with 7.6 treys conceded per game, are allowing a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

When it comes to shot breakdown, New York has taken 60.8% two-pointers (accounting for 67.5% of the team's baskets) and 39.2% threes (32.5%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.