In Saturday's Round of 32 of Wimbledon, Natalija Stevanovic, the No. 225-ranked player, will square off against Petra Kvitova (ranked No. 9).

The Stevanovic-Kvitova match can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Natalija Stevanovic vs. Petra Kvitova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Stevanovic vs. Kvitova Matchup Info

Stevanovic advanced past Tamara Korpatsch 7-5, 7-5 in the Round of 64 on Friday.

In the Libema Open, Stevanovic's previous tournament, she was beaten 6-7, 3-6 by No. 19-ranked Victoria Azarenka on June 12 in the round of 32 round.

Kvitova reached the Round of 32 by defeating No. 69-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.

Kvitova took home the title in Bett1open, her last tournament, emerging victorious over No. 23-ranked Donna Vekic (6-2, 7-6) in the final on June 25.

This is the first time that Stevanovic and Kvitova have competed against each other in the last five years.

Stevanovic vs. Kvitova Odds and Probabilities

Natalija Stevanovic Petra Kvitova +675 Odds to Win Match -1400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 12.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 37.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.9

