Natalija Stevanovic vs. Petra Kvitova: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
In Saturday's Round of 32 of Wimbledon, Natalija Stevanovic, the No. 225-ranked player, will square off against Petra Kvitova (ranked No. 9).
The Stevanovic-Kvitova match can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Natalija Stevanovic vs. Petra Kvitova Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Stevanovic vs. Kvitova Matchup Info
- Stevanovic advanced past Tamara Korpatsch 7-5, 7-5 in the Round of 64 on Friday.
- In the Libema Open, Stevanovic's previous tournament, she was beaten 6-7, 3-6 by No. 19-ranked Victoria Azarenka on June 12 in the round of 32 round.
- Kvitova reached the Round of 32 by defeating No. 69-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-2, 6-2 on Friday.
- Kvitova took home the title in Bett1open, her last tournament, emerging victorious over No. 23-ranked Donna Vekic (6-2, 7-6) in the final on June 25.
- This is the first time that Stevanovic and Kvitova have competed against each other in the last five years.
Stevanovic vs. Kvitova Odds and Probabilities
|Natalija Stevanovic
|Petra Kvitova
|+675
|Odds to Win Match
|-1400
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1200
|12.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|93.3%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|7.7%
|37.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|62.9
