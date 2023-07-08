Natalija Stevanovic (No. 225 ranking) will take on Petra Kvitova (No. 9) in the Round of 32 of Wimbledon on Saturday, July 8.

In this Round of 32 matchup, Kvitova is favored (-1400) against Stevanovic (+675) .

Natalija Stevanovic vs. Petra Kvitova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Natalija Stevanovic vs. Petra Kvitova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Petra Kvitova has a 93.3% chance to win.

Natalija Stevanovic Petra Kvitova +675 Odds to Win Match -1400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +1000 12.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 93.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 9.1% 37.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.9

Natalija Stevanovic vs. Petra Kvitova Trends and Insights

Stevanovic is looking to maintain momentum after a 7-5, 7-5 win over No. 122-ranked Tamara Korpatsch in Friday's Round of 64.

Kvitova will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 69-ranked Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Round of 64 on Friday.

Stevanovic has played 22.9 games per match in her 17 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On grass, Stevanovic has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 22.3 games per match while winning 60.1% of games.

Kvitova is averaging 21.4 games per match through her 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 54.9% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Kvitova has played seven matches and averaged 20.3 games per match and 9.5 games per set.

This is the first time that Stevanovic and Kvitova have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

