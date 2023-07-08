WNBA action on Saturday will include the Seattle Storm (4-13) visiting Breanna Stewart and the New York Liberty (12-4) at Barclays Center, with the matchup starting at 2:00 PM ET.

In its last game, New York picked up a 99-95 victory versus Phoenix. The Liberty were led by Stewart, who ended the game with 43 points, 12 rebounds, six assists and two blocks, while Betnijah Laney added 14 points and two steals. Led by Jewell Loyd with 22 points last time out, Seattle lost 93-73 versus Connecticut.

Liberty vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Liberty (-2500 to win)

Liberty (-2500 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+1100 to win)

Storm (+1100 to win) What's the spread?: Liberty (-15.5)

Liberty (-15.5) What's the over/under?: 167.5

167.5 When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: ESPN

Liberty Season Stats

The Liberty own a top-five offense this year, ranking second-best in the league with 87.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank fourth with 81.2 points allowed per contest.

New York is playing well in terms of rebounding, as it ranks second-best in the league in rebounds (36.6 per game) and third-best in boards allowed (33.3 per contest).

The Liberty have been tallying plenty of assists in 2023, ranking best in the WNBA with 24.4 dimes per contest.

New York ranks second-worst in the WNBA with 12.4 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it is committing 14.1 turnovers per game (ninth-ranked in league).

The Liberty are playing well when it comes to three-point shooting, as they rank best in the league in three-pointers (10.2 per game) and best in shooting percentage from beyond the arc (38.1%).

New York, who ranks eighth in the league with 7.6 threes conceded per game, is allowing a 36.6% shooting percentage from downtown, which is third-worst in the WNBA.

Liberty Home/Away Splits

The Liberty have been better offensively at home, where they average 88.9 points per game, compared to on the road, where they put up 86.8 per game. Defensively, they are worse at home, where they give up 82.1 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they let opponents to average 80.3 per game.

In home games, New York averages two more rebounds per game than on the road (37.6 at home, 35.6 on the road), while it allows its opponents to pull down one fewer board in home games than in road games (32.8 at home, 33.8 on the road).

The Liberty average one more assist at home versus on the road in 2023 (24.9 at home, 23.9 on the road). In 2023, New York has turned the ball over more at home than on the road (14.8 turnovers per game at home versus 13.4 on the road), and has forced fewer turnovers at home than on the road (12.4 per game at home versus 12.5 on the road).

The Liberty hit 0.2 more three-pointers when playing at home (10.3 per game) than on the road (10.1). However, they shoot a lower percentage at home (37.8% in home games compared to 38.4% on the road).

This year, New York averages 7.6 three-pointers allowed both at home and on the road (conceding 34.7% shooting from deep in home games compared to 38.9% on the road).

Liberty Moneyline and ATS Records

The Liberty have an 11-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 78.6% of those games).

The Liberty have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of -2500 or shorter.

New York's record against the spread is 7-8-0.

New York is winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 15.5-point favorites this year.

The Liberty have a 96.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

