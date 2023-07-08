Saturday's Round of 32 at Wimbledon includes a match between Ons Jabeur and Bianca Vanessa Andreescu at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

The Jabeur-Andreescu match can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Ons Jabeur vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Jabeur vs. Andreescu Matchup Info

Jabeur is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 191-ranked Zhuoxuan Bai in Friday's Round of 64.

Jabeur was beaten by Camila Giorgi (3-6, 2-6) on June 28 in the round of 16 of her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne.

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Andreescu defeated No. 26-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, winning 6-2, 4-6, 7-6.

In her previous tournament (Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers) on June 27, Andreescu matched up with Rebeka Masarova in the round of 16 and lost 3-6, 2-6.

In the sole matchup between Jabeur and Andreescu in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at National Bank Open, Jabeur came out on top, registering the 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 win.

Jabeur has bested Andreescu in three total sets, claiming two sets (66.7%) against Andreescu's one.

Jabeur and Andreescu have played 30 total games, with Jabeur taking 18 games and Andreescu being victorious in 12.

Jabeur vs. Andreescu Odds and Probabilities

Ons Jabeur Bianca Vanessa Andreescu -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

