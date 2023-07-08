Ons Jabeur vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Saturday's Round of 32 at Wimbledon includes a match between Ons Jabeur and Bianca Vanessa Andreescu at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
The Jabeur-Andreescu match can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Ons Jabeur vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Saturday, July 8
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Jabeur vs. Andreescu Matchup Info
- Jabeur is looking to maintain momentum after a 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 191-ranked Zhuoxuan Bai in Friday's Round of 64.
- Jabeur was beaten by Camila Giorgi (3-6, 2-6) on June 28 in the round of 16 of her previous tournament, Viking International Eastbourne.
- In the Round of 64 on Friday, Andreescu defeated No. 26-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, winning 6-2, 4-6, 7-6.
- In her previous tournament (Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers) on June 27, Andreescu matched up with Rebeka Masarova in the round of 16 and lost 3-6, 2-6.
- In the sole matchup between Jabeur and Andreescu in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at National Bank Open, Jabeur came out on top, registering the 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 win.
- Jabeur has bested Andreescu in three total sets, claiming two sets (66.7%) against Andreescu's one.
- Jabeur and Andreescu have played 30 total games, with Jabeur taking 18 games and Andreescu being victorious in 12.
Jabeur vs. Andreescu Odds and Probabilities
|Ons Jabeur
|Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+260
|+1000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+10000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|27.8%
|9.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.0%
|59.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.3
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.