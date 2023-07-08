No. 6-ranked Ons Jabeur will face No. 50 Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in Wimbledon Round of 32 on Saturday, July 8.

Jabeur has -350 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Andreescu (+260).

Ons Jabeur vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Saturday, July 8

Saturday, July 8 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Ons Jabeur vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ons Jabeur has a 77.8% chance to win.

Ons Jabeur Bianca Vanessa Andreescu -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +10000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.0% 59.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.3

Ons Jabeur vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 on Friday, Jabeur beat No. 191-ranked Zhuoxuan Bai, 6-1, 6-1.

Andreescu came out on top 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 versus Anhelina Kalinina in the Round of 64 on Friday.

In her 40 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Jabeur has played an average of 20.6 games.

In her six matches on grass over the past year, Jabeur has played an average of 19.0 games.

Andreescu is averaging 22.2 games per match through her 36 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.7% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Andreescu has played five matches and averaged 22.6 games per match and 10.3 games per set.

In the only match between Jabeur and Andreescu dating back to 2015, in the National Bank Open Round of 16, Jabeur was victorious 6-7, 6-4, 6-1.

In three total sets against one another, Jabeur has clinched two, while Andreescu has secured one.

Jabeur has the upper hand in 30 total games against Andreescu, capturing 18 of them.

Andreescu and Jabeur have played one time, and they have averaged 30 games and three sets per match.

