Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .278 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Orioles.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is batting .204 with seven doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 44.3% of his 61 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.5% of them.

He has homered in 6.6% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (23.0%), with more than one RBI in four of them (6.6%).

He has scored in 31.1% of his games this year (19 of 61), with two or more runs three times (4.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 28 .206 AVG .202 .238 OBP .281 .330 SLG .286 6 XBH 5 3 HR 1 9 RBI 10 22/3 K/BB 17/9 3 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings