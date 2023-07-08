Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .278 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on July 8 at 1:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last game against the Orioles.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera is batting .204 with seven doubles, four home runs and 12 walks.
  • Cabrera has picked up a hit in 44.3% of his 61 games this year, with more than one hit in 11.5% of them.
  • He has homered in 6.6% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (23.0%), with more than one RBI in four of them (6.6%).
  • He has scored in 31.1% of his games this year (19 of 61), with two or more runs three times (4.9%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 28
.206 AVG .202
.238 OBP .281
.330 SLG .286
6 XBH 5
3 HR 1
9 RBI 10
22/3 K/BB 17/9
3 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
  • Smyly (7-5 with a 4.30 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 18th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the left-hander went 3 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.30 ERA ranks 44th, 1.300 WHIP ranks 46th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th.
