Saturday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (46-43) versus the Oakland Athletics (25-65) at Fenway Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 4:10 PM on July 8.

The probable pitchers are James Paxton (4-1) for the Red Sox and Paul Blackburn (1-1) for the Athletics.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

How to Watch on TV: NESN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Red Sox 5, Athletics 4.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by sportsbooks, the Red Sox have a record of 1-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 34 games this season and won 18 (52.9%) of those contests.

Boston has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -250.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.

Boston has scored the eighth-most runs in the majors this season with 437.

The Red Sox's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Schedule