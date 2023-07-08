Justin Turner and the Boston Red Sox take on the Oakland Athletics and starter Paul Blackburn on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 22nd in MLB play with 90 home runs. They average one per game.

Boston ranks eighth in MLB, slugging .423.

The Red Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.262).

Boston has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (437 total runs).

The Red Sox's .331 on-base percentage is fifth-best in baseball.

The Red Sox strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 11th in baseball.

Boston's pitching staff is 17th in the majors with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston's 4.37 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Red Sox combine for the 18th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.293).

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

James Paxton (4-1 with a 2.70 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 50 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his 10th of the season.

His most recent time out came on Friday, June 30 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the lefty tossed 7 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Paxton has five quality starts this year.

Paxton has pitched five or more innings in a game seven times this season heading into this outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in two of his nine outings this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Blue Jays W 5-4 Away Garrett Whitlock Kevin Gausman 7/4/2023 Rangers L 6-2 Home Brennan Bernardino Dane Dunning 7/5/2023 Rangers W 4-2 Home Brayan Bello Jon Gray 7/6/2023 Rangers W 10-6 Home Kutter Crawford Nathan Eovaldi 7/7/2023 Athletics W 7-3 Home Brennan Bernardino Sam Long 7/8/2023 Athletics - Home James Paxton Paul Blackburn 7/9/2023 Athletics - Home - JP Sears 7/14/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/15/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/16/2023 Cubs - Away - - 7/17/2023 Athletics - Away - -

