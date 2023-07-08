Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees will play Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Yankee Stadium, at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Time: 1:05 PM ET

TV Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Location: The Bronx, New York

Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fifth in baseball with 124 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

New York's .407 slugging percentage is 14th in baseball.

The Yankees have the fourth-worst batting average in the majors (.230).

New York has the No. 19 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.4 runs per game (390 total runs).

The Yankees' .299 on-base percentage is the fourth-worst in MLB.

The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-best average in baseball.

The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 14th in the majors.

New York has a 3.79 team ERA that ranks fifth among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Yankees have the seventh-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.254).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 19th of the season. He is 8-2 with a 2.79 ERA and 118 strikeouts through 109 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Sunday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he went six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Cole has recorded 12 quality starts this season.

Cole enters the game with 17 outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

In four of his 18 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Orioles W 6-3 Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles W 8-4 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles L 6-3 Home Randy Vasquez Dean Kremer 7/6/2023 Orioles L 14-1 Home Luis Severino Kyle Bradish 7/7/2023 Cubs L 3-0 Home Carlos Rodón Jameson Taillon 7/8/2023 Cubs - Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly 7/9/2023 Cubs - Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks 7/14/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/15/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/16/2023 Rockies - Away - - 7/17/2023 Angels - Away - -

