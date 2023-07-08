Player props can be found for Gleyber Torres and Nico Hoerner, among others, when the New York Yankees host the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Cole Stats

The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (8-2) will make his 19th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 12 times in 18 starts this season.

Cole has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 6.1 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.

The 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.79), 23rd in WHIP (1.140), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jul. 2 6.0 6 2 2 5 2 vs. Rangers Jun. 25 4.2 9 3 3 7 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 7.1 4 1 1 8 1 at Mets Jun. 14 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 6.0 7 2 2 6 1

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Torres Stats

Torres has collected 80 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with seven stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .245/.320/.411 on the year.

Torres will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cubs Jul. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 2-for-4 3 1 2 6 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 78 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI.

He has a slash line of .258/.352/.407 on the year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cubs Jul. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Orioles Jul. 5 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 4 0-for-4 1 0 1 0 vs. Orioles Jul. 3 1-for-3 1 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 94 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashing .281/.329/.388 so far this year.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Yankees Jul. 7 2-for-4 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 1 at Brewers Jul. 5 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 4 2-for-6 0 0 1 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 3 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

