Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Cubs on July 8, 2023
Player props can be found for Gleyber Torres and Nico Hoerner, among others, when the New York Yankees host the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Cubs Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Gerrit Cole Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 8.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Cole Stats
- The Yankees' Gerrit Cole (8-2) will make his 19th start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 12 times in 18 starts this season.
- Cole has 17 starts of five or more innings this season in 18 chances. He averages 6.1 innings per outing.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 18 chances this season.
- The 32-year-old ranks seventh in ERA (2.79), 23rd in WHIP (1.140), and 19th in K/9 (9.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors this campaign.
Cole Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Cardinals
|Jul. 2
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|2
|vs. Rangers
|Jun. 25
|4.2
|9
|3
|3
|7
|1
|vs. Mariners
|Jun. 20
|7.1
|4
|1
|1
|8
|1
|at Mets
|Jun. 14
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
|vs. Red Sox
|Jun. 9
|6.0
|7
|2
|2
|6
|1
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Torres Stats
- Torres has collected 80 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 36 runs with seven stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .245/.320/.411 on the year.
- Torres will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 6
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|3
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 3
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anthony Rizzo Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Rizzo Stats
- Anthony Rizzo has 78 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 33 walks and 38 RBI.
- He has a slash line of .258/.352/.407 on the year.
Rizzo Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Cubs
|Jul. 7
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 5
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Jul. 3
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 94 hits with 15 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 20 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 18 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .281/.329/.388 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|Jul. 7
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 6
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 5
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 4
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 3
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
