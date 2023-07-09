Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.222 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 138 points below season-long percentage), battle starter JP Sears and the Oakland Athletics at Fenway Park, Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI) in his last appearance against the Athletics.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo has an OPS of .817, fueled by an OBP of .360 and a team-best slugging percentage of .457 this season.
- He ranks 16th in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 71.6% of his 81 games this year, with more than one hit in 37.0% of them.
- In 8.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Verdugo has an RBI in 27 of 81 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 55.6% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (13.6%).
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|36
|.330
|AVG
|.240
|.402
|OBP
|.307
|.538
|SLG
|.356
|26
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|16
|24/18
|K/BB
|23/13
|2
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
- The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Sears (1-6) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went 7 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 39th in ERA (4.09), seventh in WHIP (1.046), and 36th in K/9 (8.5) among pitchers who qualify.
