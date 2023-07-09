The Round of 16 of Wimbledon will see Andrey Rublev and Alexander Bublik go head to head at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground on Sunday, July 9.

Watch along on ESPN as Bublik tries to knock out Rublev.

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Bublik Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Rublev vs. Bublik Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Rublev took down No. 123-ranked David Goffin, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

In his most recent tournament, Terra Wortmann Open, Rublev went down in the final to No. 48-ranked Bublik, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 on June 25.

Bublik was victorious 6-4, 6-1, 7-6 against Maximilian Marterer in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Bublik captured the title in Terra Wortmann Open, his last tournament, taking down No. 7-ranked Rublev (6-3, 3-6, 6-3) in the final on June 25.

Rublev and Bublik have matched up evenly, as the two players share a split 1-1 record in two matchups. Bublik was the last man standing in their last match on June 25, 2023, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Rublev has taken three sets versus Bublik, good for a 60.0% win rate, while Bublik has claimed two sets.

Rublev and Bublik have gone head to head in 48 games, and it's been Rublev who has emerged victorious, winning 25 of them. Bublik has won 23 games.

Rublev vs. Bublik Odds and Probabilities

Andrey Rublev Alexander Bublik -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

