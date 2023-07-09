In Wimbledon Round of 16 on Sunday, we have a matchup of No. 26-ranked Alexander Bublik versus No. 7 Andrey Rublev.

Against the underdog Bublik (-105), Rublev is favored (-120) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Bublik Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Bublik Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Andrey Rublev has a 54.5% chance to win.

Andrey Rublev Alexander Bublik -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Andrey Rublev vs. Alexander Bublik Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Rublev took down No. 123-ranked David Goffin, 6-3, 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Bublik defeated No. 170-ranked Maximilian Marterer, winning 6-4, 6-1, 7-6.

Rublev has played 25.1 games per match (37.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 77 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his five matches on grass over the past year, Rublev has played an average of 25.4 games.

In his 49 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, Bublik is averaging 24.6 games per match (41.5 in best-of-five matches) while winning 49.8% of those games.

In 11 matches on grass courts in the past year, Bublik has averaged 22.4 games per match and 10.3 games per set, winning 57.7% of those games.

In two head-to-head-matchups, Rublev and Bublik have split 1-1. Bublik claimed their most recent clash on June 25, 2023, winning 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Rublev and Bublik have squared off in five total sets, with Rublev clinching three of them and Bublik two.

Rublev and Bublik have competed in 48 total games, and Rublev has won more often, securing 25 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Rublev and Bublik are averaging 24.0 games and 2.5 sets.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.