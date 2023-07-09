Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Anthony Rizzo -- .147 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo has 79 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .350.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 71st in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 95th in slugging.
- Rizzo has picked up a hit in 67.5% of his 83 games this season, with more than one hit in 21.7% of them.
- He has gone deep in 10.8% of his games this season, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 31.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 34 of 83 games this season, and more than once 7 times.
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|35
|.299
|AVG
|.205
|.379
|OBP
|.314
|.477
|SLG
|.311
|15
|XBH
|8
|8
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|15
|38/19
|K/BB
|40/14
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 86 home runs (one per game), the least in baseball.
- Hendricks (3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.83, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opposing hitters have a .206 batting average against him.
