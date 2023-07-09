Billy McKinney Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Billy McKinney -- .083 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Billy McKinney Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Billy McKinney At The Plate
- McKinney is batting .239 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and three walks.
- McKinney has gotten a hit in 15 of 24 games this year (62.5%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season, McKinney has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in seven of 24 games so far this season.
Billy McKinney Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.286
|AVG
|.172
|.318
|OBP
|.200
|.667
|SLG
|.207
|7
|XBH
|1
|4
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|7/2
|K/BB
|9/1
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 86 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.83, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .206 against him.
