Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
On Sunday, Giancarlo Stanton (.359 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points above season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he hit two homers in his last game (going 2-for-3) against the Cubs.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Cubs Player Props
|Yankees vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is batting .208 with six doubles, nine home runs and 12 walks.
- Stanton has had a hit in 24 of 40 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits six times (15.0%).
- In 20.0% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 15 games this year (37.5%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (15.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (35.0%), including three multi-run games (7.5%).
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|17
|.190
|AVG
|.231
|.264
|OBP
|.296
|.405
|SLG
|.477
|7
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|11
|22/7
|K/BB
|17/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.00).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Hendricks (3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 2.83, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents have a .206 batting average against him.
