Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-3 in his most recent game, Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees face the Chicago Cubs (who will start Kyle Hendricks) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Cubs.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has 82 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .413, both of which are tops among New York hitters this season.
- Torres has gotten at least one hit in 69.3% of his games this year (61 of 88), with more than one hit 20 times (22.7%).
- In 13.6% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has an RBI in 21 of 88 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 38 games this season (43.2%), including nine multi-run games (10.2%).
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|37
|.239
|AVG
|.262
|.325
|OBP
|.323
|.422
|SLG
|.403
|15
|XBH
|12
|9
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|14
|31/23
|K/BB
|22/14
|5
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the first-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Hendricks (3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander went six innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.83, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .206 against him.
