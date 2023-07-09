Harrison Bader -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

  • Bader is batting .259 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.
  • Bader has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.0% of those games.
  • In seven games this year, he has homered (17.1%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 16 games this season (39.0%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (26.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.3%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
26 GP 15
.231 AVG .304
.276 OBP .310
.429 SLG .536
9 XBH 6
4 HR 3
17 RBI 13
16/4 K/BB 7/1
4 SB 3

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
  • Cubs pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
  • The Cubs will send Hendricks (3-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .206 to opposing hitters.
