Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Harrison Bader -- 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Cubs.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .259 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.
- Bader has picked up a hit in 63.4% of his 41 games this year, with multiple hits in 22.0% of those games.
- In seven games this year, he has homered (17.1%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 16 games this season (39.0%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (26.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (7.3%).
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|15
|.231
|AVG
|.304
|.276
|OBP
|.310
|.429
|SLG
|.536
|9
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|3
|17
|RBI
|13
|16/4
|K/BB
|7/1
|4
|SB
|3
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the first-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- The Cubs will send Hendricks (3-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .206 to opposing hitters.
