AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the site where Hubert Hurkacz and Novak Djokovic will meet on Sunday in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon.

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Hurkacz vs. Djokovic Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Hurkacz defeated Lorenzo Musetti 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

In his previous tournament, Terra Wortmann Open, Hurkacz fell in the round of 16 to No. 29-ranked Tallon Griekspoor, 3-6, 6-1, 6-7 on June 22.

Djokovic took home the win 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 versus Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Djokovic was the last one standing in his last tournament, French Open, as he made it to the title match and took down No. 4-ranked Casper Ruud 7-6, 6-3, 7-5 on June 11.

Djokovic seems to have Hurkacz's number, as Djokovic has been the victor each time these two have competed in the past five years, winning three straight matches. The last time these two met on the court, Djokovic won 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Djokovic and Hurkacz have squared off in seven total sets, with Djokovic taking six sets and Hurkacz being victorious in one of them.

Djokovic has won 41 games against Hurkacz, good for a 60.3% winning percentage, while Hurkacz has claimed 27 games.

Hurkacz vs. Djokovic Odds and Probabilities

Hubert Hurkacz Novak Djokovic +775 Odds to Win Match -1600 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament -190 11.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 65.5% 35.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.3

