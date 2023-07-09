In Wimbledon Round of 16 on Sunday, No. 18-ranked Hubert Hurkacz meets No. 2 Novak Djokovic.

Against the underdog Hurkacz (+775), Djokovic is favored (-1600) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Novak Djokovic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Novak Djokovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Novak Djokovic has a 94.1% chance to win.

Hubert Hurkacz Novak Djokovic +775 Odds to Win Match -1600 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament -190 11.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 65.5% 35.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 64.3

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Novak Djokovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Hurkacz took down Lorenzo Musetti 7-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Djokovic made it to the Round of 16 by taking down No. 88-ranked Stan Wawrinka 6-3, 6-1, 7-6 on Friday.

Hurkacz has played 30.4 games per match (40.8 in best-of-five matches) in his 57 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Hurkacz has played eight matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 29.6 games per match (31.0 in best-of-five matches).

In his 55 matches in the past year across all court types, Djokovic is averaging 25.6 games per match (31.5 in best-of-five matches) while winning 60.5% of those games.

In five matches on grass courts in the past year, Djokovic has averaged 34.2 games per match (34.2 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set, winning 59.1% of those games.

Djokovic has taken down Hurkacz every time these two have met going back to 2015 (three matches). In their most recent meeting, Djokovic came out on top 6-3, 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Djokovic and Hurkacz have squared off in seven total sets, with Djokovic taking six of them and Hurkacz one.

Djokovic has the upper hand in 68 total games against Hurkacz, claiming 41 of them.

Hurkacz and Djokovic have matched up three times, averaging 22.7 games and 2.3 sets per match.

