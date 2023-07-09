Iga Swiatek vs. Belinda Bencic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 16 at Wimbledon is set for Sunday, with Belinda Bencic, the No. 14-ranked player, going up against Iga Swiatek, the No. 1-ranked player.
You can watch as Swiatek attempts to hold off Bencic on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Iga Swiatek vs. Belinda Bencic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Swiatek vs. Bencic Matchup Info
- In the Round of 32 on Friday, Swiatek beat Petra Martic 6-2, 7-5.
- Bencic advanced past Magda Linette 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- In the round of 128 of her last tournament (French Open) on May 29, Bencic was taken down by No. 134-ranked Elina Avanesyan 3-6, 6-2, 4-6.
- Swiatek and Bencic have reached a stalemate, with the two competitors each winning one of two head-to-head matches. The pair's last matchup on September 6, 2021 ended with Bencic nailing down the 7-6, 6-3 victory.
- Swiatek and Bencic have been evenly balanced when squaring off, as they've each taken two of four sets.
- Swiatek and Bencic have played 38 total games, with Swiatek winning 21 games and Bencic coming out on top in 17.
Swiatek vs. Bencic Odds and Probabilities
|Iga Swiatek
|Belinda Bencic
|-700
|Odds to Win Match
|+450
|+150
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|87.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|18.2%
|40.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|62.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.