The Round of 16 at Wimbledon is set for Sunday, with Belinda Bencic, the No. 14-ranked player, going up against Iga Swiatek, the No. 1-ranked player.

You can watch as Swiatek attempts to hold off Bencic on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Iga Swiatek vs. Belinda Bencic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Swiatek vs. Bencic Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Swiatek beat Petra Martic 6-2, 7-5.

Bencic advanced past Magda Linette 6-3, 6-1 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In the round of 128 of her last tournament (French Open) on May 29, Bencic was taken down by No. 134-ranked Elina Avanesyan 3-6, 6-2, 4-6.

Swiatek and Bencic have reached a stalemate, with the two competitors each winning one of two head-to-head matches. The pair's last matchup on September 6, 2021 ended with Bencic nailing down the 7-6, 6-3 victory.

Swiatek and Bencic have been evenly balanced when squaring off, as they've each taken two of four sets.

Swiatek and Bencic have played 38 total games, with Swiatek winning 21 games and Bencic coming out on top in 17.

Swiatek vs. Bencic Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Belinda Bencic -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +150 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 62.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.