In Wimbledon Round of 16 on Sunday, No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek meets No. 14 Belinda Bencic.

Swiatek carries -700 odds to bring home a victory against Bencic (+450).

Iga Swiatek vs. Belinda Bencic Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Iga Swiatek vs. Belinda Bencic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has an 87.5% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Belinda Bencic -700 Odds to Win Match +450 +150 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 87.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 18.2% 40.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 62.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.6

Iga Swiatek vs. Belinda Bencic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Swiatek advanced past No. 29-ranked Petra Martic, 6-2, 7-5.

Bencic will look to stay on track after a 6-3, 6-1 victory over No. 24-ranked Magda Linette in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Swiatek has played 18.0 games per match in her 72 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In her seven matches on grass over the past year, Swiatek has played an average of 15.6 games.

In the past year, Bencic has played 49 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 56.5% of the games. She averages 21.5 games per match and 9.6 games per set.

Bencic is averaging 22.7 games per match and 9.7 games per set through three matches on grass courts in the past 12 months.

Swiatek and Bencic each own one win in their head-to-head matches. The pair last met on September 6, 2021, with Bencic claiming the victory 7-6, 6-3.

Swiatek and Bencic have been equally balanced, each winning two of four sets versus the other.

Swiatek and Bencic have faced off in 38 total games, with Swiatek taking 21 and Bencic securing 17.

In two head-to-head matches, Swiatek and Bencic have averaged 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

