The Round of 16 at Wimbledon will feature Jannik Sinner and Daniel Elahi Galan going toe to toe on Sunday, July 9.

Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Sinner vs. Galan Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Sinner eliminated No. 79-ranked Quentin Halys, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

In his most recent tournament (Terra Wortmann Open), Sinner made a run before losing to Alexander Bublik in the quarterfinals 5-7, 0-2 on June 23.

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Galan took down No. 59-ranked Mikael Ymer, winning 6-2, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6, 6-1.

Galan suffered defeat in the round of 32 of his previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 27, when he went down 4-6, 5-7 to Maxime Cressy.

This is the first time that Sinner and Galan have competed against each other in the last five years.

Sinner vs. Galan Odds and Probabilities

Jannik Sinner Daniel Elahi Galan -2500 Odds to Win Match +950 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 96.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 9.5% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 65.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.1

