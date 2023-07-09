Jannik Sinner (No. 8 ranking) will face Daniel Elahi Galan (No. 85) in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on Sunday, July 9.

Against the underdog Galan (+950), Sinner is favored (-2500) to advance to the quarterfinals.

Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jannik Sinner has a 96.2% chance to win.

Jannik Sinner Daniel Elahi Galan -2500 Odds to Win Match +950 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 96.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 9.5% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 65.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 34.1

Jannik Sinner vs. Daniel Elahi Galan Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Sinner beat No. 79-ranked Quentin Halys, 3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-4.

Galan is coming off a 6-2, 6-7, 7-6, 3-6, 6-1 win over No. 59-ranked Mikael Ymer in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In his 69 matches over the past year across all court types, Sinner has played an average of 23.9 games (36.9 in best-of-five matches).

On grass, Sinner has played eight matches over the past 12 months, totaling 25.0 games per match (29.0 in best-of-five matches) while winning 58.5% of games.

Galan has played 40 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 24.7 games per match (37.6 in best-of-five matches) and winning 49.4% of those games.

Galan is averaging 23.7 games per match and 11.8 games per set through three matches on grass in the past year.

Dating back to 2015, Sinner and Galan have not played against each other.

