Jarren Duran -- batting .486 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Athletics.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .319 with 27 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 walks.
  • Duran will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .619 with one homer over the course of his last outings.
  • Duran has picked up a hit in 64.7% of his 68 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.9% of those games.
  • In five games this year, he has hit a long ball (7.4%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
  • In 32.4% of his games this year, Duran has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 32.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 32
.354 AVG .284
.419 OBP .308
.602 SLG .440
20 XBH 14
3 HR 2
21 RBI 12
28/13 K/BB 39/3
10 SB 7

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in MLB.
  • The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender 128 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Sears makes the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.046 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 36th.
