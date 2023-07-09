Jessica Pegula vs. Lesia Tsurenko: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:31 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 16 at Wimbledon will feature Jessica Pegula and Lesia Tsurenko matching up on Sunday, July 9.
Tune in to watch Pegula and Tsurenko on ESPN.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Jessica Pegula vs. Lesia Tsurenko Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Pegula vs. Tsurenko Matchup Info
- Pegula took down Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- Pegula was beaten in the quarterfinals of her previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) 3-6, 3-6 by No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff on June 29.
- Tsurenko beat Ana Bogdan 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Friday.
- In her previous tournament (Viking Classic Birmingham) on June 17, Tsurenko squared off against Dayana Yastremska in the qualification round 1 and lost 2-6, 2-6.
- Pegula and Tsurenko haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
Pegula vs. Tsurenko Odds and Probabilities
|Jessica Pegula
|Lesia Tsurenko
|-450
|Odds to Win Match
|+310
|+2800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+15000
|81.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|24.4%
|3.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.7%
|64.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|35.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.