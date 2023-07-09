The Round of 16 at Wimbledon will feature Jessica Pegula and Lesia Tsurenko matching up on Sunday, July 9.

Tune in to watch Pegula and Tsurenko on ESPN.

Jessica Pegula vs. Lesia Tsurenko Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Pegula vs. Tsurenko Matchup Info

Pegula took down Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Pegula was beaten in the quarterfinals of her previous tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) 3-6, 3-6 by No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff on June 29.

Tsurenko beat Ana Bogdan 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In her previous tournament (Viking Classic Birmingham) on June 17, Tsurenko squared off against Dayana Yastremska in the qualification round 1 and lost 2-6, 2-6.

Pegula and Tsurenko haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

Pegula vs. Tsurenko Odds and Probabilities

Jessica Pegula Lesia Tsurenko -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 64.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.8

