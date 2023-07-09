Lesia Tsurenko (No. 60) will take on Jessica Pegula (No. 4) in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on Sunday, July 9.

Pegula is the favorite (-450) in this matchup, compared to the underdog Tsurenko, who is +310.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jessica Pegula vs. Lesia Tsurenko Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jessica Pegula vs. Lesia Tsurenko Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jessica Pegula has an 81.8% chance to win.

Jessica Pegula Lesia Tsurenko -450 Odds to Win Match +310 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +15000 81.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 24.4% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.7% 64.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 35.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jessica Pegula vs. Lesia Tsurenko Trends and Insights

Pegula advanced past Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-4, 6-0 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Tsurenko will look to maintain momentum after a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 win over No. 57-ranked Ana Bogdan in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Pegula has played 58 matches over the past year across all court types, and 21.1 games per match.

In her three matches on grass over the past 12 months, Pegula has played an average of 20.3 games.

In the past year, Tsurenko has played 41 total matches (across all court types), winning 56.2% of the games. She averages 18.6 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

Tsurenko is averaging 16.0 games per match and 8.0 games per set in one match on grass courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Pegula and Tsurenko have matched up in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.