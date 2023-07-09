On Sunday, Jorge Alfaro (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.

Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Fenway Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Athletics Starter: JP Sears
  • TV Channel: NESN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jorge Alfaro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jorge Alfaro At The Plate

  • Alfaro is batting .156 with four doubles and a home run.
  • Alfaro has picked up a hit in four games this season (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has gone deep in one game this season.
  • Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 6
.250 AVG .130
.250 OBP .167
.500 SLG .348
2 XBH 3
0 HR 1
0 RBI 4
2/0 K/BB 10/0
0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Sears (1-6 with a 4.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering five hits.
  • The 27-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.046 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.