Jorge Alfaro Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, Jorge Alfaro (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be JP Sears. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Athletics.
Jorge Alfaro Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Jorge Alfaro At The Plate
- Alfaro is batting .156 with four doubles and a home run.
- Alfaro has picked up a hit in four games this season (36.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has gone deep in one game this season.
- Alfaro has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored a run in two games this season, but just a single run each time.
Jorge Alfaro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|6
|.250
|AVG
|.130
|.250
|OBP
|.167
|.500
|SLG
|.348
|2
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|1
|0
|RBI
|4
|2/0
|K/BB
|10/0
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 6.07 team ERA that ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.4 per game).
- Sears (1-6 with a 4.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander threw 7 1/3 scoreless innings against the Detroit Tigers while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.046 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.
