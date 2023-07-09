Jose Trevino -- hitting .179 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Jose Trevino At The Plate

  • Trevino is hitting .211 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
  • In 27 of 50 games this year (54.0%) Trevino has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (6.0%).
  • He has hit a home run in four games this season (8.0%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
  • Trevino has had an RBI in 11 games this year (22.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored a run in 15 of 50 games so far this year.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
28 GP 22
.220 AVG .200
.256 OBP .253
.354 SLG .271
5 XBH 3
3 HR 1
11 RBI 4
12/4 K/BB 8/4
0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 86 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
  • Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
  • The 33-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
