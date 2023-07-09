Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Jose Trevino -- hitting .179 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the hill, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino is hitting .211 with four doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- In 27 of 50 games this year (54.0%) Trevino has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (6.0%).
- He has hit a home run in four games this season (8.0%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- Trevino has had an RBI in 11 games this year (22.0%), including three multi-RBI outings (6.0%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 15 of 50 games so far this year.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|22
|.220
|AVG
|.200
|.256
|OBP
|.253
|.354
|SLG
|.271
|5
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|1
|11
|RBI
|4
|12/4
|K/BB
|8/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs' 4.00 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 86 home runs (one per game), the first-fewest in the league.
- Hendricks gets the start for the Cubs, his ninth of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- The 33-year-old has a 2.83 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season, while giving up a batting average of .206 to his opponents.
