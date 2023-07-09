On Sunday, Josh Donaldson (.594 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Hendricks. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Cubs.

Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Josh Donaldson At The Plate

Donaldson has a double, 10 home runs and 10 walks while batting .146.

Donaldson has gotten a hit in 11 of 31 games this season (35.5%), including three multi-hit games (9.7%).

He has homered in 29.0% of his games in 2023 (nine of 31), and 9.3% of his trips to the dish.

Donaldson has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (35.5%), with two or more RBI in three of them (9.7%).

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (38.7%), including one multi-run game.

Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 10 .117 AVG .194 .221 OBP .225 .367 SLG .639 5 XBH 6 5 HR 5 5 RBI 10 18/8 K/BB 12/2 0 SB 0

