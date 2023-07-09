Kyle Higashioka -- batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Higashioka? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka is hitting .224 with eight doubles, four home runs and eight walks.

Higashioka has gotten a hit in 24 of 44 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits on five occasions (11.4%).

Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (9.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 38.6% of his games this year, Higashioka has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once 12 times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 21 .231 AVG .217 .271 OBP .260 .492 SLG .261 9 XBH 3 4 HR 0 12 RBI 9 21/4 K/BB 18/4 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings