Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cubs - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Kyle Higashioka -- batting .200 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Chicago Cubs, with Kyle Hendricks on the mound, on July 9 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Cubs.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .224 with eight doubles, four home runs and eight walks.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in 24 of 44 games this season (54.5%), with multiple hits on five occasions (11.4%).
- Looking at the 44 games he has played this year, he's homered in four of them (9.1%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 38.6% of his games this year, Higashioka has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (9.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this season (27.3%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|23
|GP
|21
|.231
|AVG
|.217
|.271
|OBP
|.260
|.492
|SLG
|.261
|9
|XBH
|3
|4
|HR
|0
|12
|RBI
|9
|21/4
|K/BB
|18/4
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Hendricks (3-3) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 3-3 with a 2.83 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 2.83, with 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .206 against him.
