The Round of 16 at Wimbledon will feature Marketa Vondrousova and Marie Bouzkova matching up on Sunday, July 9.

You can turn on ESPN to see Vondrousova attempt to hold off Bouzkova.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Marie Bouzkova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Vondrousova vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Vondrousova took down Donna Vekic 6-1, 7-5.

In her most recent tournament (Bett1open), Vondrousova made a run before losing to Maria Sakkari in the quarterfinals 6-7, 1-6 on June 24.

Bouzkova will look to maintain momentum after a 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 victory over No. 5-ranked Caroline Garcia in the Round of 32 on Friday.

In the round of 32 of her last tournament (Viking International Eastbourne) on June 27, Bouzkova was beaten by No. 13-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 3-6, 6-7.

Vondrousova appears to have Bouzkova's number, as Vondrousova has been the victor every time these two have matched up in the last five years, winning two straight head-to-head matches. The last time these two squared off, Vondrousova won 6-1, 6-1 in the Round of 64 of the BNP Paribas Open.

Vondrousova has taken four sets against Bouzkova, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Bouzkova has won zero sets.

Vondrousova and Bouzkova have squared off in 34 total games, with Vondrousova securing the win in 25 games and Bouzkova being victorious in nine.

Vondrousova vs. Bouzkova Odds and Probabilities

Marketa Vondrousova Marie Bouzkova -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 56.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.8

