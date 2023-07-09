In the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on Sunday, Marie Bouzkova (ranked No. 33) takes on Marketa Vondrousova (No. 42).

Vondrousova is favored (-225) in this match, compared to the underdog Bouzkova, who is +175.

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Marie Bouzkova Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Marie Bouzkova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marketa Vondrousova has a 69.2% chance to win.

Marketa Vondrousova Marie Bouzkova -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +2800 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 3.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 56.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.8

Marketa Vondrousova vs. Marie Bouzkova Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 21-ranked Donna Vekic 6-1, 7-5 on Friday, Vondrousova advanced to the Round of 16.

Bouzkova was victorious 7-6, 4-6, 7-5 against Caroline Garcia in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Through 32 matches over the past year (across all court types), Vondrousova has played 20.4 games per match and won 59.4% of them.

Vondrousova has played six matches on grass over the past 12 months, and 20.3 games per match.

Bouzkova is averaging 19.9 games per match through her 44 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 53.5% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Bouzkova has played five matches and averaged 24.2 games per match and 10.1 games per set.

Every time Vondrousova and Bouzkova have played dating back to 2015 (two matches), Vondrousova has taken home the win. The most recent meeting was a 6-1, 6-1 victory in the Round of 64 of the BNP Paribas Open.

In four total sets against each other, Vondrousova has won four, while Bouzkova has claimed zero.

Vondrousova has bettered Bouzkova in 25 of 34 total games between them, good for a 73.5% win rate.

In their two matches against each other, Vondrousova and Bouzkova are averaging 17.0 games and 2.0 sets.

