MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, July 9
For Sunday's MLB action, here is a breakdown of all of the day's probable pitchers, headlined by a matchup between Aaron Nola's Phillies and Jesus Luzardo's Marlins.
Keep scrolling to find the probable starters for every game on the docket for July 9.
Watch MLB games and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial to Fubo.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rangers at Nationals Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (8-1) to the bump as they play the Nationals, who will look to Patrick Corbin (5-10) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|TEX: Dunning
|WSH: Corbin
|19 (86.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (101.2 IP)
|2.71
|ERA
|5.22
|5.7
|K/9
|6.0
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Nationals
- TEX Odds to Win: -210
- WSH Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 10.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rangers at Nationals
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Athletics at Red Sox Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (1-6) to the hill as they take on the Red Sox, who will give the start to Tayler Scott (0-0) when the teams play Sunday.
|OAK: Sears
|BOS: Scott
|17 (94.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (7 IP)
|4.09
|ERA
|7.71
|8.5
|K/9
|10.3
A different way to play! Build your best fantasy lineups for today's games and you could win cash prizes. Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link for a first-time player bonus!
Live Stream Athletics at Red Sox
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: NESN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Cubs at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (3-3) to the mound as they play the Yankees, who will counter with Domingo German (5-5) when the clubs face off Sunday.
|CHC: Hendricks
|NYY: Germán
|8 (47.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (85.2 IP)
|2.83
|ERA
|4.52
|5.1
|K/9
|8.7
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -145
- CHC Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cubs at Yankees
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Braves at Rays Probable Pitchers
The Atlanta Braves will send Bryce Elder (7-1) to the mound as they take on the Rays, who will hand the ball to Zach Eflin (9-4) when the clubs meet on Sunday.
|ATL: Elder
|TB: Eflin
|17 (102.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|16 (97.1 IP)
|2.45
|ERA
|3.24
|7.0
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Braves at Rays
- TB Odds to Win: -115
- ATL Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Braves at Rays
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
Blue Jays at Tigers Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (8-5) to the mound as they face the Tigers, who will look to Tarik Skubal (0-0) when the clubs play Sunday.
|TOR: Bassitt
|DET: Skubal
|18 (105.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|1 (4 IP)
|4.09
|ERA
|0.00
|8.3
|K/9
|13.5
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Tigers
- TOR Odds to Win: -125
- DET Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Blue Jays at Tigers
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSDET (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Royals at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Kansas City Royals will send Ryan Yarbrough (1-4) to the bump as they play the Guardians, who will counter with Shane Bieber (5-5) when the teams meet on Sunday.
|KC: Yarbrough
|CLE: Bieber
|10 (26.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (110.2 IP)
|6.15
|ERA
|3.66
|4.8
|K/9
|7.2
Vegas Odds for Royals at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -250
- KC Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Royals at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSGL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Phillies at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Nola (8-5) to the bump as they face the Marlins, who will counter with Luzardo (7-5) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|PHI: Nola
|MIA: Luzardo
|18 (113 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (103 IP)
|4.30
|ERA
|3.32
|9.1
|K/9
|10.5
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -120
- PHI Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 7.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Phillies at Marlins
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mariners at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (6-5) to the mound as they take on the Astros, who will give the start to Brandon Bielak (4-4) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|SEA: Gilbert
|HOU: Bielak
|17 (101.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (54.1 IP)
|3.82
|ERA
|3.81
|8.9
|K/9
|6.8
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Astros
- SEA Odds to Win: -125
- HOU Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Mariners at Astros
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Cardinals at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Steven Matz (0-7) to the bump as they play the White Sox, who will give the start to Lucas Giolito (6-5) when the clubs play on Sunday.
|STL: Matz
|CHW: Giolito
|18 (66.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (105.1 IP)
|5.02
|ERA
|3.50
|8.1
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at White Sox
- CHW Odds to Win: -130
- STL Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Cardinals at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Orioles at Twins Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (8-6) to the hill as they play the Twins, who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan (8-5) for the game between the teams on Sunday.
|BAL: Gibson
|MIN: Ryan
|18 (102.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (102.2 IP)
|4.73
|ERA
|3.42
|6.8
|K/9
|10.0
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -160
- BAL Odds to Win: +135
- Total: 8.5 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Orioles at Twins
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Reds at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Ben Lively (4-4) to the hill as they take on the Brewers, who will hand the ball to Wade Miley (5-2) when the teams play Sunday.
|CIN: Lively
|MIL: Miley
|9 (46 IP)
|Games/IP
|12 (61.2 IP)
|4.11
|ERA
|3.36
|8.8
|K/9
|5.5
Live Stream Reds at Brewers
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSWI (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Rockies at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Kyle Freeland (4-9) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will hand the ball to Logan Webb (7-7) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|COL: Freeland
|SF: Webb
|18 (96.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|18 (117 IP)
|4.93
|ERA
|3.62
|5.9
|K/9
|9.0
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -275
- COL Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Rockies at Giants
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Mets at Padres Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Max Scherzer (8-2) to the mound as they take on the Padres, who will hand the ball to Joe Musgrove (7-2) for the game between the teams Sunday.
|NYM: Scherzer
|SD: Musgrove
|15 (82.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (73.1 IP)
|4.03
|ERA
|3.56
|10.2
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Mets at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -125
- NYM Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8 runs
- Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook, and new depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Live Stream Mets at Padres
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Pirates at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Carmen Mlodzinski (1-1) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will hand the ball to Zach Davies (1-4) when the teams meet Sunday.
|PIT: Mlodzinski
|ARI: Davies
|9 (10.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|10 (48.1 IP)
|2.61
|ERA
|6.52
|7.0
|K/9
|7.3
Live Stream Pirates at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
- Watch for free: Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.