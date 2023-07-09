Sunday's game between the Boston Red Sox (47-43) and the Oakland Athletics (25-66) at Fenway Park should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-3 and heavily favors the Red Sox to secure the victory. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET on July 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tayler Scott to the mound, while JP Sears (1-6) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: NESN

NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Red Sox 7, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox Performance Insights

In three games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Boston and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 35 games this season and won 19 (54.3%) of those contests.

This season Boston has won three of its five games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Red Sox have a 63.6% chance to win.

Boston has scored the sixth-most runs in the majors this season with 447.

The Red Sox's 4.35 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Schedule