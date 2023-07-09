Tayler Scott is set to start for the Boston Red Sox on Sunday against Tony Kemp and the Oakland Athletics. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Athletics have +145 odds to win. The game's over/under has been set at 9.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -175 +145 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

In three games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Red Sox have a record of 2-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Red Sox and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Red Sox covered in its most recent game with a spread.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox have won 19 of the 35 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (54.3%).

Boston has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Red Sox have an implied win probability of 63.6%.

Boston has combined with opponents to go over the total 46 times this season for a 46-40-3 record against the over/under.

The Red Sox have a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-22 22-21 17-13 30-29 32-32 15-10

