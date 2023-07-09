Top Player Prop Bets for Red Sox vs. Athletics on July 9, 2023
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 5:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brent Rooker is one of the top players with prop bets available when the Boston Red Sox and the Oakland Athletics meet at Fenway Park on Sunday (at 1:35 PM ET).
Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts
- How to Watch on TV: NESN
MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics
Brent Rooker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rooker Stats
- Rooker has 61 hits with 12 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 43 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .237/.330/.467 so far this year.
Rooker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Tigers
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
