The Oakland Athletics (25-66) carry a three-game losing streak into a home contest versus the Boston Red Sox (47-43), at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Tayler Scott to the mound, while JP Sears (1-6) will take the ball for the Athletics.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: Fenway Park

Fenway Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Scott - BOS (0-0, 7.71 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (1-6, 4.09 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tayler Scott

The Red Sox will send Scott to the mound for his first start this season.

The 31-year-old righty will start for the first time this campaign after pitching in relief seven times.

He has pitched to a 7.71 ERA this season with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 6.4 walks per nine across seven games.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: JP Sears

Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 18th of the season. He is 1-6 with a 4.09 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 94 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty went 7 1/3 scoreless innings while allowing five hits.

In 17 games this season, the 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.09, with 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.

Sears heads into this matchup with six quality starts under his belt this season.

Sears is looking to secure his 14th start of five or more innings this year in this matchup.

He has had two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

The 27-year-old's 4.09 ERA ranks 39th, 1.046 WHIP ranks seventh, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 36th among qualifying pitchers this season.

