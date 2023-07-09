AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground is the venue where Roman Safiullin and Denis Shapovalov will clash on Sunday in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon.

Roman Safiullin vs. Denis Shapovalov Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Safiullin vs. Shapovalov Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Safiullin eliminated No. 308-ranked Guido Pella, 7-6, 6-4, 6-0.

Safiullin was eliminated by Lloyd Harris (6-7, 3-6) on June 27 in the round of 16 of his most recent tournament, Mallorca Championships.

Shapovalov took home the win 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 7-5 against Liam Broady in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Shapovalov suffered defeat in the round of 16 of his last tournament (Terra Wortmann Open) on June 21, when he lost 2-6, 4-6 to Alexander Zverev.

In the one matchup between Safiullin and Shapovalov in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Adelaide International 1, Shapovalov came out on top, registering the 6-4, 6-3 victory.

Shapovalov and Safiullin have matched up for two sets, and Shapovalov has come out on top in all of them.

Shapovalov has bested Safiullin in 19 total games between them, claiming 12 games (63.2%) against Safiullin's seven.

Safiullin vs. Shapovalov Odds and Probabilities

Roman Safiullin Denis Shapovalov +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

