Roman Safiullin (No. 92 ranking) will meet Denis Shapovalov (No. 29) in the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on Sunday, July 9.

Shapovalov is the favorite (-160) in this match, compared to the underdog Safiullin, who is +125.

Roman Safiullin vs. Denis Shapovalov Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Roman Safiullin vs. Denis Shapovalov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Denis Shapovalov has a 61.5% chance to win.

Roman Safiullin Denis Shapovalov +125 Odds to Win Match -160 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 44.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 61.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 48.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.4

Roman Safiullin vs. Denis Shapovalov Trends and Insights

By taking down No. 308-ranked Guido Pella 7-6, 6-4, 6-0 on Friday, Safiullin advanced to the Round of 16.

Shapovalov beat Liam Broady 4-6, 6-2, 7-5, 7-5 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Safiullin has played 23.0 games per match (43.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 43 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Safiullin has played eight matches over the past year, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 54.0% of games.

Shapovalov has averaged 26.8 games per match (40.6 in best-of-five matches) through his 47 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.8% of the games.

In three matches on grass courts in the past year, Shapovalov has averaged 23.0 games per match and 9.9 games per set, winning 46.4% of those games.

On January 4, 2023, Safiullin and Shapovalov matched up in the Adelaide International 1 Round of 16. Shapovalov took home the victory 6-4, 6-3.

In terms of sets, Shapovalov has won two against Safiullin (100.0%), while Safiullin has clinched zero.

Shapovalov has captured 12 games (63.2% win rate) against Safiullin, who has claimed seven games.

In one match between Safiullin and Shapovalov, they have played 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

