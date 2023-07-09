On Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Mohegan Sun Arena, the Washington Mystics (10-7) will look to break a three-game road slide when taking on the Connecticut Sun (13-5), airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Sun vs. Mystics matchup in this article.

Sun vs. Mystics Game Info

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Location: Uncasville, Connecticut
  • Arena: Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Mystics Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-3.5) 159.5 -165 +140 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sun vs. Mystics Betting Trends

  • The Sun have compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Mystics have compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread six times this season (6-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
  • Washington has covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
  • The Sun and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 12 out of 17 times this season.
  • A total of five Mystics games this year have hit the over.

