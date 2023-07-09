Sunday's Round of 16 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.

Check out the Azarenka-Svitolina match on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch Wimbledon matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Victoria Azarenka vs. Elina Svitolina Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Grass

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Azarenka vs. Svitolina Matchup Info

By taking down No. 10-ranked Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-4 on Friday, Azarenka reached the Round of 16.

Azarenka was defeated by Aliaksandra Sasnovich (4-6, 4-6) on June 20 in the round of 32 of her previous tournament, Bett1open.

In the Round of 32 on Friday, Svitolina took down No. 128-ranked Sofia Kenin, winning 7-6, 6-2.

In the round of 32 of her last tournament (Viking Classic Birmingham) on June 19, Svitolina was eliminated by No. 57-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova 2-6, 0-6.

Azarenka and Svitolina have matched up two times in the last five years, and Azarenka has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 6-0, 6-2 victory for Azarenka at the Australian Open on January 20, 2022, the last time these two went head to head.

Azarenka has taken the W in four sets against Svitolina, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Svitolina has taken home zero sets.

In 32 total games, Azarenka has the advantage, earning the win in 24 of them, while Svitolina has taken eight.

Azarenka vs. Svitolina Odds and Probabilities

Victoria Azarenka Elina Svitolina -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 58.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.