Victoria Azarenka vs. Elina Svitolina: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | Wimbledon
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's Round of 16 at Wimbledon includes a matchup between Victoria Azarenka and Elina Svitolina at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground.
Check out the Azarenka-Svitolina match on ESPN.
Victoria Azarenka vs. Elina Svitolina Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Sunday, July 9
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Grass
Azarenka vs. Svitolina Matchup Info
- By taking down No. 10-ranked Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-4 on Friday, Azarenka reached the Round of 16.
- Azarenka was defeated by Aliaksandra Sasnovich (4-6, 4-6) on June 20 in the round of 32 of her previous tournament, Bett1open.
- In the Round of 32 on Friday, Svitolina took down No. 128-ranked Sofia Kenin, winning 7-6, 6-2.
- In the round of 32 of her last tournament (Viking Classic Birmingham) on June 19, Svitolina was eliminated by No. 57-ranked Linda Fruhvirtova 2-6, 0-6.
- Azarenka and Svitolina have matched up two times in the last five years, and Azarenka has the advantage with a 2-0 record, which includes a 6-0, 6-2 victory for Azarenka at the Australian Open on January 20, 2022, the last time these two went head to head.
- Azarenka has taken the W in four sets against Svitolina, good for a 100.0% winning percentage, while Svitolina has taken home zero sets.
- In 32 total games, Azarenka has the advantage, earning the win in 24 of them, while Svitolina has taken eight.
Azarenka vs. Svitolina Odds and Probabilities
|Victoria Azarenka
|Elina Svitolina
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|58.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|41.9
