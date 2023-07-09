In the Round of 16 of Wimbledon on Sunday, Victoria Azarenka (ranked No. 20) takes on Elina Svitolina (No. 76).

Azarenka carries -140 odds to win a spot in the quarterfinals versus Svitolina (+110).

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Victoria Azarenka vs. Elina Svitolina Match Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Sunday, July 9

Sunday, July 9 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Victoria Azarenka vs. Elina Svitolina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Victoria Azarenka has a 58.3% chance to win.

Victoria Azarenka Elina Svitolina -140 Odds to Win Match +110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 58.3% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 58 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 42

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Victoria Azarenka vs. Elina Svitolina Trends and Insights

Azarenka defeated Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-4 in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Svitolina came out on top 7-6, 6-2 against Sofia Kenin in the Round of 32 on Friday.

Azarenka has played 21.4 games per match in her 39 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On grass, Azarenka has played three matches over the past 12 months, totaling 19.7 games per match while winning 44.1% of games.

In her 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Svitolina is averaging 20.5 games per match while winning 51.2% of those games.

In one match on grass courts in the past year, Svitolina has averaged 14.0 games per match and 7.0 games per set, winning 14.3% of those games.

In two head-to-head matches, Azarenka has defeated Svitolina two times. Azarenka won their most recent meeting 6-0, 6-2 on January 20, 2022 in the Australian Open Round of 32.

Azarenka and Svitolina have faced off in four sets against on another, with Azarenka claiming four of them.

Azarenka has defeated Svitolina in 24 of 32 total games between them, good for a 75.0% winning percentage.

Svitolina and Azarenka have faced off two times, and they have averaged 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.